The Supreme Court agreed that it would make a decision on whether the Second Amendment right to carry a gun for "a well regulated Militia" means that far-right domestic terrorists, or even international terrorists, will have the freedom to conceal-carry weapons in public.
Saturday, a group of white supremacists marched through the streets of Washington, D.C., including through the Lincoln Monument, carrying upside-down flags and covering their faces with white masks and sunglasses. Presumably, the group was fearful that they would be recognized in photos and videos, which has become an effort over the past several years that ended careers and jobs. In the past, white supremacists would do the same, but wore white hoods.
The two factors merged in former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance's mind on Sunday when she noted that there would have been a lot more fear if those marching through the streets of Washington were likely carrying weapons of war.
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen spoke before the High Court on Nov. 3 when they where SCOTUSBlog reporter Amy Howe explained that the court appeared "dubious of [the] New York gun-control law."
The New York law in question is 108 years old and requires anyone seeking a license to carry a concealed handgun to show that they have “proper cause” for the license. The “proper cause” requirement means that applicants have to show that there is a real need for them to defend themselves instead of trying to call authorities.
I hope the Supreme Court thinks carefully before deciding individuals have a right to concealed carry in public in this term's case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.