Tucker Carlson blasted for ‘straight up Nazism’ after his latest defense of white supremacy

On Monday evening, Fox News' Tucker Carlson veered into hardline racism during his program, saying that Democrats agenda is to "change the population of the country" in order to allow themselves to set policy permanently — an overt nod to the white nationalist "great replacement" conspiracy theory.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has demanded Fox News fire Carlson.
"It is the secret to the entire immigration debate," said Carlson. "Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party's political ambitions."
Carlson, who has repeatedly espoused similar views on his program including openly questioning the idea that diversity "is our strength" and that immigrants make America "poorer and dirtier," triggered a fresh wave of fury from commenters on social media.
I know we throw around the phrase “tucker Carlson is a white supremacist” but tucker Carlson is a White supremacist… https://t.co/DfBGzmKew4— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1618273237.0
this might as well be part of the intro seminar at a neo-nazi rally https://t.co/sdsHuRB7lw— Andrew Lawrence (@Andrew Lawrence)1618273021.0
This is straight up Nazism. And in true white supremacist fashion, Tucker Carlson tries to turn the tables and ga… https://t.co/A2D96lruLZ— Amy Spitalnick (@Amy Spitalnick)1618272928.0
Forget dog whistle. This pile of rotten cottage cheese brought out the fucking racist megaphone. https://t.co/1oNoIlWt96— Red Panda a librarian costume 😺🐼︽✵︽ (@Red Panda a librarian costume 😺🐼︽✵︽)1618274261.0
One of the most disgusting voices on television and incredibly dangerous for his viewership. If you have a relative… https://t.co/UkByqhH1n2— Killian Them Shortly (@Killian Them Shortly)1618273869.0
"They're no longer trying to win you over with their program" says white man to nation whose majority approves of t… https://t.co/y8lhkDzTXh— D.S. BE KIND Hardy (@D.S. BE KIND Hardy)1618273786.0
Tucker moves further and further into white supremacy as time goes on. @FoxNews is the white supremacist network.… https://t.co/z3fEk3nHgU— Kris Siegel (@Kris Siegel)1618273683.0
This is 100% a flip of the 2012 post mortem on why GQP can’t win Bc there’s not enough old white men. https://t.co/RWg1Um4z9v— Righteous Babe (@Righteous Babe)1618273665.0
Fox "News" needs to rename Tucker's show to "The Tucker Carlson's White is Right" Show. https://t.co/G2DABJtIox— DorindaAVYS (@DorindaAVYS)1618273605.0
Is speaking the truth just throwing around a statement? https://t.co/g0s758Hquq— Redneck JoshRandal (@Redneck JoshRandal)1618273576.0