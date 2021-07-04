WATCH: Onlookers chase white supremacists marching in front of Philadelphia City Hall
Twitter screenshot

In s video posted to Twitter, a group of white supremacists who marched in front of the Philadelphia City Hall can be seen running from onlookers yelling at them to leave.

According NBCPhiladelphia, the marchers --- clad in tan pants, black shirts and khaki hats -- were waving flags tied to the rightwing Patriot Front organization at about 11 PM Saturday where they met resistance from onlookers on the streets.

The report states, "They were seen approaching from Market Street before walking in front of City Hall shortly after 11 p.m. Some could be seen holding shields as watchers-on shouted at them, demanding they leave Philadelphia," adding, "A few people could be seen engaging in minor pushing and shoving with members of the group. An NBC10 photographer had his cellphone taken from him by members of the group, before recovering it."

In a video posted to Twitter by user @SunnyDelight888, the marchers are seen waving their flags as people yelled "get out the f*ck of here," and then seen scrambling and running down the street as several people harassed and took swings at them.

You can see the video below via the account of @SunnyDelight888:


