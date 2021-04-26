Feds focused on rooting out white supremacy at the Department of Homeland Security: report

On Monday, The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security will be reviewing how it identifies and prevents extremism and white supremacy within the federal government.

"The task of identifying extremists throughout the United States, and specifically in government agencies, has come to the top of President Biden's agenda since Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Many of the rioters were found to be members of extremist groups," reported Zolan Kanno-Youngs. "The review comes shortly after the Pentagon completed a 60-day 'stand down' to address extremism after a number of veterans were found to have taken part in the Capitol riot. The Biden administration is assessing whether other agencies will have similar inquiries as part of a broader review started this year to assess how the federal government combats domestic extremist threats."

One recent report suggested that nearly 20 percent of those charged in the Capitol riot have, or had, some affiliation with the military.

"We recognize that domestic violent extremism and the ideology, the extremist ideologies that spew it, are prevalent," said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "We have a responsibility, given what we do, to ensure that that pernicious influence does not exist in our department."

This move comes after a recent internal warning from the FBI that white supremacists have for years sought to embed themselves into police and military organizations.

You can read more here.