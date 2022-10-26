Three militia members guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Three men were convicted on multiple felony charges in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A Jackson County jury found Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar guilty Wednesday morning on all charges following a three-week trial, and the men could face more than 20 years in prison when they're sentenced Dec. 15, reported MLive.

Morrison, Musico and Bellar were among 14 men arrested in October 2020 on state and federal charges related to the plot to kidnap Whitmer at her summer home in Elk Rapids, try her for treason over her coronavirus mandates, and then execute her.

Their defense attorneys argued the three Wolverine Watchmen militia members only took part in organized weapons training and offered logistical aid for the kidnap plot, much of which was carried out on property owned by Morrison, but prosecutors told the jury they were charged with providing support to terrorists, and not engaging in acts of terrorism themselves.

Adam Fox, who was identified by the FBI as the ringleader of the plot, was convicted Aug. 23 with his "national contact" Barry Croft on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The three militants were convicted of providing materials to support terrorist acts and attempt to commit felony as an associate or member of gang, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and felony firearms violations carrying a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutively to any other term.