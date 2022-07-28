'My bad': Whoopi says not all Turning Point USA conference attendees were Nazis

If passed, the bill will pour some $369 billion into clean energy and climate initiatives and $64 billion into state-funded healthcare, including a popular measure meant to lower ruinously high prescription medicine prices.

The only holdout in the Democratic party remains Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). According to her office, she wants to "read the bill" first.

IN OTHER NEWS: Matt Gaetz derails House hearing: 'Is Hunter Biden a national security threat?'

But it was former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin who said that the piece of the bill she didn't like was raising taxes. The taxes being increased are for wage-earners over $400,000 annually and corporations.

"The fear is on corporations, that trickles down to job growth," claimed Griffin.



Sunny Hostin responded that corporations weren't putting money back into the economy or their employees.

"They're taking the profits, Alyssa, and they're pocketing it themselves. You know that," said Hostin.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that corporations were spending more money on dividends and share repurchases because they'd paused them during the height of the lockdowns to hold onto as much cash as possible. Prior to the pandemic, corporations "gorged on buybacks for years," characterized Barron's. When the pandemic hit, however, they wanted bailouts.

WATCH: Jon Stewart uncorks profane rant after GOP senators block veterans benefits bill

Griffin complained that her family can't afford their groceries and are only filling their gas tanks halfway, something she blames on President Joe Biden, though, "not all of that."

She argued that the economy was terrible under Democratic rule.

On Sunday, John Oliver walked through a list of all of the things that have led to inflation over the past few years and explained that anyone who tried to blame it on "the Democrats" is either "lying or has absolutely no idea what they're talking about."

"This is the action the American people have been waiting for. This addresses the problems of today -- high health care costs and overall inflation -- as well as investments in our energy security for the future," Biden said in a statement after Manchin agreed to support the legislation.

READ MORE: Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood posts videos of himself shooting his former allies

Biden, who has had to abandon even broader scale social and environmental spending ideas, got the good news of a reprieve for this bill on the same day he finished his five days isolating after a Covid-19 infection.

It also comes as Congress moves closer to passing another of his priorities -- a $52 billion fund to encourage domestic production of semiconductors, the electronic brains in modern equipment ranging from washing machines to military weapons.

In his statement, Biden said prescription drug prices would drop and healthcare for Americans using the subsidized Affordable Care Act policy would also become $800 a year cheaper.

Funding for clean energy will "create thousands of new jobs and help lower energy costs in the future," he said.

See the exchange below or at this link.



