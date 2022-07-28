'My bad': Whoopi says not all Turning Point USA conference attendees were Nazis
Whoopi Goldberg (Photo: Screen capture)

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg attacked all of those who attended the conference of the far-right group Turning Point USA as Nazis this week, but on Thursday apologized for lumping them all in together.

While Sara Haines read an apology on Wednesday, Goldberg addressed the controversy for the first time on Thursday. Turning Point USA had been hammering Goldberg for remaining silent.

The group's president, Charlie Kirk, told the Fox network that he would never let the incident go.

Protesters were outside of the group's Student Action Summit with swastika flags last weekend.

“Carrying the Nazi flag, or that of the SS, the unit responsible for some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, is an indefensible act of pure hatred," Florida Holocaust Museum chairman Mike Igel said in a statement. “This isn’t about politics or religion. It’s about humanity."

Kirk tweeted this week that he was talking to lawyers who think they have a good case against the ABC network.

See the video below or at this link.


