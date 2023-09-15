Why Jenna Ellis may be ready to 'flip' on 'narcissistic' Trump
(Gage Skidmore)

Like Sidney Powell and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, far-right Republican Jenna Ellis was among the pro-Donald Trump attorneys who, in late 2020 and early 2021, promoted the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Now, Ellis is one of Trump's 18 co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal indictment. Powell and Giuliani are indicted as well.

Journalist Lee Moran, in an article published by HuffPost on September 15, offers some reasons why Ellis may be getting ready to flip on Trump.

Ellis discussed Trump during a Thursday, September 14 broadcast of her American Family Radio program, saying that although she had "great love and respect" for him, she "simply can't support him for elected office again." And Ellis criticized Trump's "malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he's never done anything wrong."

Moran notes that Ellis, who has supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, is "not happy that Trump isn't funding her defense, or those of their co-defendants."

Attorney Timothy Snell, on August 15, tweeted, "BREAKING: Trump dumps Jenna Ellis, won't pay any of her legal fees — because she's been supportive of DeSantis. Watch Ellis carefully now. When Trump cuts someone off, it's the tipping point that results in the person flipping on Trump. My bet: Ellis will cooperate."