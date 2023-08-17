Wildfire on Spain's Tenerife spreads across island's north

By Corina Pons TENERIFE, Canary Islands, Spain (Reuters) -A wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Wednesday spread to 1,800 hectares (4,450 acres) in 24 hours as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze amid difficult terrain conditions. The fire's perimeter expanded to 22 kilometres (14 miles) across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines near the Mount Teide volcano - Spain's highest peak - hampering access to the area. "The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, told ...
'Paper trail': Ex-prosecutor shows why Trump may have used Twitter DMs but not texts
August 16, 2023
Donald Trump is known for never leaving a "paper trail" in the form of texts or emails, but he may have used Twitter DMs because he thought they couldn't be accessed, according to a former prosecutor.
Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 20 years as a federal prosecutor, appeared on The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, and was asked about how Special Counsel Jack Smith was reportedly looking into the former president's direct messages from his now-abandoned social media account.
"Joyce, these direct messages, doesn't it seem out of character for Donald Trump?" the host asked. "He is very well known, he does not use email, he does not text, he does not like to sign his name. Very well known for no paper trail. Did Donald Trump fall into the trap that the rest of us do? Which is sloppy texting?"
Vance responded, "It is intriguing, because trump notoriously doesn't text. He knows not believe a paper trail. Trump and his employees have articulated that he does not do that. Likely, what happened here, it did not occur to him that there might come a time where the Justice Department would be able to access his account here, and see what was going on behind the scenes on his Twitter account."
She added that "this is something prosecutors do for instance when they access email accounts. You can look at drafts, interactions between people, in this case with Trump, you can see if it was actually Trump who logged in, or someone else. You can determine that from geolocation. So a lot of really fascinating evidence, information that the former president left behind, and is likely simply because he failed to realize the government could ultimately access it."
Yet another Donald Trump co-defendant has been accused of having conflicted counsel in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, according to reports.
Earlier in August, the Department of Justice said it might warrant disqualification that the lawyer representing Walt Nauta, the longtime Trump-aide who was first indicted alongside the former President in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, due to a possible conflict of interest. Now, Special Counsel Jack Smith has made a similar complaint about the later-charged property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, according to the Guardian's report.
"Special counsel prosecutors asked on Wednesday for a hearing to inform the Mar-a-Lago club’s maintenance chief, charged with helping Donald Trump to obstruct the government’s attempt to retrieve the classified documents at the property, that his lawyer might be hamstrung at trial due to potential conflicts of interest," the report states. "The issue, according to prosecutors, is that De Oliveira’s lawyer, John Irving, represents three other witnesses who provided incriminating evidence against Carlos De Oliveira and could be called to testify against him at trial."
Specifically, team Smith explains in an 11-page court filing, that "the potential conflicts could mean Irving might not be able to defend De Oliveira as forcefully as he would have otherwise because he needed to protect the interests of those other clients, described as 'Witness 1', 'Witness 2' and 'Trump employee 3'."
“An attorney who cross-examines a client inherently encounters divided loyalties,” prosecutors wrote, according to the report. “A hearing would permit colloquy with Mr Irving’s clients to inform them of potential risks and inquire into possible waivers.”
The report further notes that De Oliveira "was charged in a superseding indictment last month as a co-defendant with Trump and his valet Walt Nauta, after he and Nauta allegedly sought to delete subpoenaed surveillance tapes outside the storage room where the classified documents were kept, and later lied about their efforts to the FBI."
'Not strategy anymore': Mary Trump shows why her uncle can't stop the online tantrums
August 16, 2023
Former President Donald Trump is so afraid of "fear of humiliation" that he is unable to step back and think rationally about his own behavior in the wake of being indicted in the Georgia election case.
That's the view of his niece, Mary Trump, in an interview on MSNBC Wednesday.
"You mentioned the concept of accountability and how it is not something that Donald Trump is particularly familiar with," said anchor Alex Wagner. "I wonder what you think of the peril that he keeps putting himself in, legally speaking, by lashing out at prosecutors. Targeting judges. Speaking badly about the very people who will determine his fate. And being, effectively, not threatened, but potentially forced to pay a price for that in the form of a trial date that has moved, or a fine, or even the possibility of being incarcerated while he awaits trial. Do you think that there is anything at this point that could force Donald Trump to stop the vitriol and to stop the tweets and the rants? Or is he going to push it as far as he possibly can?"
"The short answer is no, he is not going to be able to stop himself," said Mary Trump. "There has been a really interesting shift over the last few months or couple of years. the way in which he is presenting himself in social media, the kind of attacking nature, and the aggressiveness, that used to be a strategy for him."
"You know, he used to throw temper tantrums strategically to get his way," she continued. "It is not strategy anymore."
"He is literally doing what he has done in other contexts, which is pushing the envelope to see how much he could get away with, which obviously, until this time, has been everything," she added. "But, the unconscious fear, terror, and especially if you have a fear of humiliation is so strong, that he cannot course correct and realize that what he's always done is, this time, not going to get him what he wants. In fact, quite the opposite."
Watch the video below or at the link.
Mary Trump says her uncle is clouded by "fear of humiliation"www.youtube.com
