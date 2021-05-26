Trump gets angry when asked if he’s serious about 2024 run: ‘He’s missing being president terribly’

Donald Trump is feeling uneasy as Manhattan prosecutors convene a special grand jury to investigate evidence against his family-owned business, but aides say he's still got his sights set on running for president again.

The twice-impeached one-term president and his eldest children face possible indictment, along with top Trump Organization executives, including chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, and advisers admits that he's feeling the heat, reported Politico's Playbook.

"There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," one adviser said, adding that this legal development feels different from other threats against Trump. "I think the Weisselberg involvement and the wild card of that makes the particular situation more real, because there's no sort of fluff and made-up fictional circumstances around the guy."

"The fact that they're dealing with a numbers guy who just has plain details makes people more nervous," that adviser added. "This is not a Michael Cohen situation."

Trump insisted the grand jury was one more partisan attempt to bring him down, and threatened to run for president in 2024 -- and aides say he gets angry when he's asked if he's serious about running.

"He's missing being president terribly," one aide said.