Merrick Garland knows he has no choice: former prosecutor

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," former federal prosecutor Harry Litman made clear that he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland will ultimately move forward with a criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

The comments came during a discussion of Franklin Foer's article for The Atlantic, in which he argued Trump's indictment is "inevitable" and "just a matter of when."

"Foer has said that he thinks that Merrick Garland is going to indict Trump," said anchor Mehdi Hasan. "Do you agree?"

"Well, that is the $64,000 question. I do agree," said Litman. "And he's right to really distinguish between Garland's view of himself as a judge and as a prosecutor. What he says, though, is that at the end of the day, the politics will be so roiled on either side, he will just consider the evidence only."

Indeed, argued Litman, at this point, a lawman like Garland who is committed to justice by the book would have little choice but to conclude the former president must be indicted.

"I actually think he won't let himself off so easily," continued Litman. "He'll consider everything, including the politics, but I think that factor has now begun to weigh strongly in favor of indictment. Because Trump has been so brazen ... the overall effect of not indicting would be such disrespect for the rule of law. That would be my best guess."

