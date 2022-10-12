Students protest 'violent and bigoted' Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes ahead of 'comedy show' at Penn State

Weeks before members of the Proud Boys Dec. 12 trial for seditious conspiracy, one of the group's founders plans to take part in a student-funded comedy show.

"Students at Pennsylvania State University are in an uproar after thousands of dollars in student fees were allocated for a campus event later this month featuring Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys street gang," HuffPost reported Tuesday. "The Oct. 24 event, titled “Stand Back & Stand By,” will feature McInnes and far-right media figure Alex Stein for a comedy hour in which the pair will riff on right-wing grievances such as “political correctness, gender roles, and immigration,” according to a pitch to sponsor the event from campus conservative organization Uncensored America."

On Tuesday, former Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Students are protesting the plan over not just McInnes’s history of violent and bigoted rhetoric but also the potential physical threat posed by the Proud Boys," HuffPost reported. "Not only does McInnes maintain a leadership role with the group — which includes members accused of leading the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, among many other violent crimes — but his previous appearances at college campuses and similar conservative events have descended into violence."

McInnes has reportedly been trying to hold the "bitterly divided" group together.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Serial liar' Trump has already kneecapped his own lawsuit against CNN: Missouri paper

"But McInnes’ appearance carries a threat of physical violence on top of the hateful rhetoric. At his previous speaking arrangements on college campuses and GOP events, McInnes has brought along members of the Proud Boys, who advocate for political violence," HuffPost reported. "

Tasha Adams, the ex-wife of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, says he was envious of McInnes.

"He was terribly jealous of Gavin McInnes," Adams said. "He wanted to be wherever the Proud Boys were.”

NOW WATCH: 'Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed’: VP Kamala Harris urges state pardons