Future Will Smith projects may be shelved after his infamous Oscars slap: report

The infamous slap leveled across comedian Chris Rock's face by the hand of Will Smith has brought forth some significant backlash for the actor, and now he faces the possibility of having some of his upcoming projects canceled, The Sun reports.

Hollywood insiders say a bidding war for a movie based on Smith's bestselling autobiography "Will," is now effectively over after Netflix and Apple pulled their bids following the Oscar slap. Also, plans for a fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise have been shelved, as well as a new Netflix project and involved the actor.

“Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new Black actors. Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family-friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan," The Sun reports.

