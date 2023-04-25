Detroit teacher brings gun to school and drops it in hallway: report
Mugshot

A Detroit teacher was charged after bringing an unregistered gun to school and dropping it on the floor.

William Howard brought the unsecured firearm into Cody High School in a knapsack on April 19, and the gun fell out and onto the floor in a hallway, reported WJBK-TV.

“I revere educators," said Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Their jobs are among the hardest in today’s times. But we simply cannot ignore the alleged conduct in this case -- a teacher bringing a gun into a weapon-free zone."

“The alleged facts in this case are that not only was this gun unlicensed," Worthy added, "but that it was dangerously unsecured.”

The 57-year-old Howard was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

