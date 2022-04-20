Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine invasion
AELTC/Joe Toth/POOL/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Wimbledon is going to ban players from Russia and Belarus this summer over the invasion of Ukraine. Several top players and big names will be affected: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev won the U.S. Open last year, and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka made the Wimbledon semifinals. All told, there are about a dozen Russian and Belarusian players in the top 40 of the men’s and women’s tours, respectively. Wimbledon announced the ban on Wednesday. The news was first reported by the New York Times. “It is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts ... to limit Russia’s global influen...