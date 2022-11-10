Even this former chairwoman of a pro-Trump group says it's time for Republicans to abandon him
Speaking on Fox Business this Thursday, Virginia's Republican Lt. Governor said her party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump and will not support him if he runs in 2024.

Winsome Sears, who was formerly the chair of “Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump" said that the poor performance of Trump-backed candidates in Tuesday's midterm elections convinced her that Trump is a "liability" for the GOP.

“The voters have spoken, and they’ve said that they want a different leader,” she said. “And a true leader understands when they have become a liability.”

Sears addressed the debate within the GOP about Trump's influence, especially after his negative comments about now-reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many see as a potential candidate for president in 2024.

"A house divided cannot stand," Sears said. "And indeed, that's where we are today ... the voters are saying enough is enough."

