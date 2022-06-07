Suspected judge assassin dies in hospital days after apparent self-inflicted gun wound: report
Wisconsin Department of Corrections mugshot.

The Wisconsin man accused of assassinating John Roemer, a retired Wisconsin judge, before apparently turning the gun on himself has died after being hospitalized on life support since the Friday shootings, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

"Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation," The AP reported. "Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020."

Uhde reportedly was found with a hit list that included Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) along with Govs. Tony Evers (D-WI) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

In 2005, Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison after he was charged with burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an illegal short-barreled shotgun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"There was no shortage of evidence in the case. When officers searched Uhde's car, they found evidence of the burglary, including a short-barreled shotgun and a small pry bar," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Uhde was released in 2020.

"Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity," the AP reported. "It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case."

