GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire top elections official after MAGA base demanded her ouster

The Republican-led Wisconsin State Senate on Thursday voted to fire Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe after Trump supporters accused her of rigging the 2020 election in President Joe Biden's favor.

Spectrum News 1 reports that the Senate voted entirely along party lines to oust Wolfe, despite the fact that she had drawn support from Republican election commissions who voted to nominate her for another term earlier this year.

The final vote tally in the Wisconsin State Senate was 22 in favor of firing Wolfe and 11 against.

The firing of Wolfe is just one of many drastic actions that Republicans in Wisconsin are taking to maintain power, as they are also mulling impeaching recently elected Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz before she's even issued a single ruling.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers blasted his state's GOP shortly after the vote.

"Republicans are escalating their dangerous efforts to interfere with our elections," he wrote on Twitter. "Days after announcing a push to have redistricting conducted by Legislature-picked, Legislature-approved map drawers, Republicans today attempted to illegally fire our elections administrator."