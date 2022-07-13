Wisconsin Republicans push to overturn 2020 election as J6 holds televised hearings: report

Two GOP candidates for statewide office in Wisconsin held a press conference pushing Trump's "big lie" of election fraud as the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol held another people hearing on the outcome of the conspiracy theory.

"Exactly one month from the August primary, Republican candidate for governor Rep. Tim Ramthun renewed his calls Tuesday to decertify the presidential results of the 2020 election despite legal experts, attorneys for the legislature and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos all repeatedly saying the move is impossible," WISN-TV reported. "During a news conference at the State Capitol Ramthun, alongside attorney general candidate Karen Mueller, said he was reintroducing his resolution after Friday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling declaring the use of unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes illegal."

They weren't the only two people considering another attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"Tim Michels, whose family owns the state's biggest construction company, said he'd need to see more details when asked Tuesday if he'd sign a bill that sought to reclaim Wisconsin's eight electoral votes," WKOW-TV reported. "Legal experts and the legislature's nonpartisan lawyers have maintained such a maneuver would be illegal. Still, Wisconsin Republicans find themselves under renewed pressure from former President Donald Trump."

Trump called for action after the supreme court ruling.

"Now, everyone involved in perpetuating this travesty needs to be investigated and held fully accountable, and Speaker Robin Vos and the Republicans must stand up proud and do something, for once, about this atrocity!" Trump posted to his Truth Social website.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is also running in the GOP primary.

On Aug. 20, Trump will be traveling to Milwaukee for an "American Freedom Tour" event.

"Pricing for the day-long event, which will include Trump, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D'Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Sheriff Mark Lamb, of Pinal County, Arizona, ranges from $9 for seating in an overflow room to $395 for seating in the VIP section to $3,995 for seating in the 'Presidential Section,' which includes a meeting with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle," the Wisconsin State Journal reported. "Seating in the 'Patriot Section,' which comes with a meeting with Trump and Pompeo, does not include a listed price.

