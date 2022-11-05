Wisconsin GOP lawmaker filed late Friday lawsuit to block the counting of military ballots: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, a senior Republican lawmaker is suing to block her home state of Wisconsin from counting military ballots because she fears fraud is involved.

The report notes that Rep. Janel Brandtjen, the chairwoman of the State Assembly’s elections committee, filed the lawsuit late Friday.

Brandtjen has been in the news recently after an election official allegedly presented her with three military ballots that were issued under fictitious names. Kimberly Zapata, the Milwaukee election official, who reportedly supplied the ballots, was subsequently fired and is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

As for Brandtjen, she made a big fuss about the fraudulent ballots that led election officials to step in and criticize her for spreading false claims about the state's system.

According to the Post, Brandtjen joined with a veterans group and two other individuals on Friday in the suit to "prevent the immediate counting of military ballots."

The report adds, "Brandtjen and the others are using the incident to argue that military ballots should not be counted unless election officials can show they complied with a state law requiring them to maintain lists of all eligible military voters."

The lawsuit brought an immediate rebuke from Union Veterans Council Will Attig, who stated, "These are service members defending our country that have the right to vote and their means to vote is by mail. We’ve got what to me appears to be an orchestrated plan by election deniers who do not truly support our democracy.”

