Racist woman assaults Black mother with a pepper shaker in bizarre Brooklyn pizzeria incident

Black woman and her two children were attacked as they were leaving a Brooklyn pizzeria by a woman who used the N-word against them, the New York Daily News reports.

The attacker, who is white, grabbed a pepper shaker and flung pepper at the 36-year-old woman and her children, and told them to "go back to your country."

"You n-----s don't belong here," the woman said, according to police.

The mother's children are ages 5 months and 4-years-old.

Police released cellphone video showing the woman leaving the restaurant. They're asking for the public's help in identifying her.








