Racist woman assaults Black mother with a pepper shaker in bizarre Brooklyn pizzeria incident

Black woman and her two children were attacked as they were leaving a Brooklyn pizzeria by a woman who used the N-word against them, the New York Daily News reports.
The attacker, who is white, grabbed a pepper shaker and flung pepper at the 36-year-old woman and her children, and told them to "go back to your country."
"You n-----s don't belong here," the woman said, according to police.
The mother's children are ages 5 months and 4-years-old.
Police released cellphone video showing the woman leaving the restaurant. They're asking for the public's help in identifying her.
Have you seen her? Cops are searching for a woman who allegedly made anti-Black and immigrant statements toward a w… https://t.co/UYkDklqhmV— PIX11 News (@PIX11 News) 1623845553.0