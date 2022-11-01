Shocking video: Woman harassed in public bathroom after being wrongly accused of being trans

A TikTok creator posted a video showing a woman harassing her in a public bathroom because the woman thought she was trans.
Jay, who uses the TikTok handle @creatingjayrose, shared the video which shows the woman questioning her identity.
"I knew she was talking about me so I started recording... Today a woman thought I was trans and harassed me for using the bathroom," Jay stated in the video.
When Jay stepped out of the bathroom, the woman immediately approached her and said: "Stay right there, yeah, figure out your identity in your bedroom. I am pissed right now."
The woman continued to interrogate Jay, accusing her of being a man. Jay then asked her to come outside and talk to security.
The incident reportedly occurred in the restroom of the Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Rampart Casino does not condone this behavior and this situation is not being taken lightly. We are working with local law enforcement and the incident is being actively investigated," a spokesperson told LGBTQ Nation.
@creatingjayrose
Being harassed for using the bathroom and trying to tell me the police would get me for PEEING was definitely not on my list of things to do today #lgbt #nonbinary #trans #bathroom #karen #storytime #karensgonewild