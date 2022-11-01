Shocking video: Woman harassed in public bathroom after being wrongly accused of being trans

He said that what it tells him is that "the Trump/MAGA strategy of completely eroding our trust in our institutions has succeeded. We no longer believe what happens in court."

Figliuzzi said that he'll likely be convicted by a jury, but the right will claim they're all deep state plants. The judge will end up being linked to the plot too.

"That's where we are," he lamented. "Secondly, it's reflective that this is a strategy, it's not happenstance. The speed with which the denial of the facts happened across the political spectrum of the far right, media, elected officials and candidates, should tell us what P.T. Barnum is credited with saying, 'A sucker is born every minute.' The GOP far right needs this to succeed. It's all they have got. They need you to not believe anything. They need you to accept an alternate set of facts, which is called a lie. They need you to be duped, even to the point where you're willing to spend the rest of your life in prison, as this man will undoubtedly do, as the man who attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, died in a cornfield because of his being duped. About 900 Americans who assaulted the Capitol are headed to prison. They count on everyone being able to do that, give up their freedom, give up their rights for a lie. That's all they have left."

He confessed that there was no short-term solution to fixing this.

"Yes, of course, we need to vote for democracy, as many people are saying," he continued. "Yes, you should be a single-issue voter. your single issue should be a democracy. Yes, indeed. But I have to tell you, I am not confident that in the short term we're going to get through it quickly. This is a long-term vision of fighting and battling disinformation, teaching kids how to be more savvy consumers. This is a long-term challenge, Nicolle. we're not going to get over this in the short term."

