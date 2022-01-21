'Hitler should have killed you all': Woman arrested for spitting on young boy in anti-Semitic attack

A woman who approached a group of children and hurled antisemitic remarks before spitting at one of them has been arrested, the New York Daily News reports.

Before spitting the 8-year-old boy who was standing outside a Brooklyn synagogue, the woman, identified as 21-year-old Christina Darling, said, "Hitler should have killed you all." She was arrested this Thursday and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

Darling, an education, English and psychology major at St. Francis College, can be seen on surveillance video approaching the boy and two other children. She stops in front of the children and shouts, “Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” cops said. She then spit on the child and walked away.

After Darling’s arrest, a Jewish student at St. Francis College launched a petition calling school president Miguel Martinez-Saenz to expel Darling.

“St. Francis College has a strong policy against all forms of bullying, racism, antisemitism, and acts of violence rooted in hatred and bigotry,” wrote the student, who is identified on the petition by the initials G.M. “I urge President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Typo-filled Trump voting machine order likely written by one of his 'lunatic friends'

Typo-filled Trump voting machine order likely written by one of his 'lunatic friends' www.youtube.com

SmartNews