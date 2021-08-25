Women for Trump permit request admitted 'some people' would march to Capitol after Stop the Steal rally

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested documents from several federal agencies including the former White House. Among the documents that will likely be discussed the original permit for the Jan. 6 event at the Ellipse requested by Women for America First organizers including Kylie Kremer.

As reporter Nancy Levine pointed out, the request outlined that they anticipated that people would "march" to the Capitol but that they weren't asking for a permit for it.

"Women for America First will conduct a first amendment (sic) rally 'March for Trump' to demand transparency and protect election integrity. The rally will feature speakers from Women for America First, Congressional Representatives, Roger Stone, Julio Gonzalez, Rudy Giuliani, Diamond and Silk. Women for America First will not conduct an organized march from the Ellipse at the conclusion of the rally. Some participants may leave to attend rallies at the United States Capitol to hear the results of Congressional certification of the Electoral College count," the description outlined.

It acknowledges that well in advance, Women for America First knew that there would be people marching to the Capitol and that there would be people gathering at the Capitol.

The Department of Interior authorized the permit on Jan. 5, 2021.

