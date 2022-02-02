Yao Cabrera

Yao Cabrera, a YouTube influencer with over 9 million followers, is "fighting for his life" after falling from a third-story balcony, Vice News reported Wednesday.

Argentina newspapers were forced to search for family and Cabrera's lawyer for confirmation because the man tried to fake his own death in Dec. 2020.

"The accident reportedly took place while Cabrera was filming a video on the balcony of his house in Villa Carlos Paz, a popular party town outside the city of Cordoba," the report explained. "Cabrera, who was born in neighboring Uruguay, has lived in Argentina for many years. It’s unclear exactly what he was filming and how he fell."

Cabrera is known for being a prankster and for doing stunts on his channel, and that's how the accident reportedly happened.

He isn't the only one among his group of social media influencer pals to fake his own death. He helped Rosina Valiente fake her death in a bathtub using ketchup as the blood. It was a prank for another of their friends.

Read the full report at Vice News.

