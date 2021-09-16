School board meeting devolves into shouting match when anti-mask parents show up
(Screenshot via The Fresno Bee)

A rescheduled school board meeting that took place on a high school football field in Oakhurst, California, almost disintegrated into a shouting match, The Fresno Bee reports.

According to parents speaking to the Bee, Yosemite Unified School District's originally scheduled the board meeting for Monday, but the meeting was adjourned after a group of parents against masks and vaccines heckled the board so much it could no longer continue. The meeting was rescheduled for Wednesday on the football field.

According to Superintendent Glenn Billington, the board did not want to start the meeting until everyone inside had a mask on, but things "devolved" when some parents refused.

"They were pretty disruptive about it, so we weren't able to move on (and), after some time, we moved public comment out to the football field," he said.

While the meeting on the football field was much tamer, a man standing below the bleachers started shouting over the speaker.

"I can do whatever I want," a man shouted after being told to quiet down.

"No, you can't," replied a sheriff's deputy who was on hand to keep order.

Watch the video below:


