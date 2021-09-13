You're 11 times more likely to die of COVID if you're unvaccinated: CDC study

Those who didn't get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die of the virus than those who got their shots, according to a new study from the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



This article was originally published at Michigan Advance

People who weren't fully immunized also were than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who were. The study published Friday examined 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April through mid-July.

“The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing Friday. “Vaccination works and will protect us from the severe complications of COVID-19."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COVID-19 vaccines on an emergency basis in December. There were initial limitations on who could receive the vaccine in Michigan, with groups like health care workers and seniors having priority. By April 5, all Michiganders 16 and up were eligible to get their shots. In May, the feds signed off on children 12 to 15 receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC study dovetails with data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that the Advance reported on in August. Between Jan. 15 and July 21, 98% of the state's COVID-19 cases were among people who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, DHHS said About 95% of COVID-19 deaths during that same time period were individuals who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the health department.





