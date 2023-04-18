'You should be afraid': Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens Bud Light with the 'right mob'

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) issued a veiled threat toward Anheuser-Busch – the parent company of Bud Light – on Wednesday's edition of her podcast, proclaiming that the "right mob" will seek its vengeance against the corporation for its culturally inclusionary policies.
"What, what is happening to Bud Light is every single red-blooded American, every single redneck across America, and I love them cuz they're my friends, are canceling Bud Light. And they're canceling Bud Light – one of their own – because they are so fed up and angry about it. You see, a lot of corporations are always worried about being attacked by the woke mob. The real huge group of consumers you should be afraid of is the right mob," Greene seethed.
"Those are conservative Americans that once they've had enough, they will cancel you so hard and they don't care who you donate your money to," Greene said. "They will cancel you so hard and they'll never come back."
Watch below:
