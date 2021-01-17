'You wailed about Benghazi for FIVE YEARS': Lindsey Graham ripped for demand impeachment be set aside
President Donald J. Trump listens as Senator Lindsey Graham makes remarks. (White House Photo by Julianna Luz.)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was hammered on Twitter in Sunday morning after posting a letter he sent to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asking that there be no impeachment trial of Donald Trump for sedition, saying the country needs to "heal."

According to the South Carolina Republican who is now a part of the minority party in the U.S. Senate," after the 2020 election, "The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise."

As might be expected, critics of Trump and Graham were in no mood for Graham dictating what happens next -- as you can see below: