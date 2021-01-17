'You wailed about Benghazi for FIVE YEARS': Lindsey Graham ripped for demand impeachment be set aside

President Donald J. Trump listens as Senator Lindsey Graham makes remarks. (White House Photo by Julianna Luz.)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was hammered on Twitter in Sunday morning after posting a letter he sent to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asking that there be no impeachment trial of Donald Trump for sedition, saying the country needs to "heal."
According to the South Carolina Republican who is now a part of the minority party in the U.S. Senate," after the 2020 election, "The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise."
As might be expected, critics of Trump and Graham were in no mood for Graham dictating what happens next -- as you can see below:
@LindseyGrahamSC Oh look, the cancer has thoughts about healing.— Jamison Foser (@Jamison Foser)1610901766.0
@LindseyGrahamSC We don’t negotiate with cowards and terrorists— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com)1610900611.0
@LindseyGrahamSC Hey Lindsey Graham, you didn't give a shit about "HEALING" when you and your GOP comrades were rus… https://t.co/tLFDn9tWMF— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)1610900860.0
@LindseyGrahamSC What do they have on you? https://t.co/JXrjPgzYBR— 🦦Marie-Caroline🦥🏴☠️ (@🦦Marie-Caroline🦥🏴☠️)1610900785.0
@LindseyGrahamSC 🙃 https://t.co/fY7rq8dLnm— 🌊 R Saddler (@🌊 R Saddler)1610902351.0
@LindseyGrahamSC The Senate should censure and consider expelling you for your role in undermining our democracy.… https://t.co/VBNH28Lawk— Christy "just say 'no' to insurrection" Ferguson (@Christy "just say 'no' to insurrection" Ferguson)1610899834.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You wailed about Benghazi for FIVE YEARS but you're ready to dismiss more deaths on American soil after two weeks?— Grey_Obelisk (@Grey_Obelisk)1610899732.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You helped incite the right wing attack on the Capitol. You put everyone's life in danger. Resign.… https://t.co/mAhRTCGKOf— Aaron Huertas (@Aaron Huertas)1610909264.0
@MingGao26 @LindseyGrahamSC I can’t wait for your indictment.— RoboRob (@RoboRob)1610900091.0
@LindseyGrahamSC No.— Patricia Arquette (@Patricia Arquette)1610900976.0