'You’re sick': Two GOP reps slam far-right Arizona congressman for saying police 'executed' a Capitol rioter
Dentist Paul Gosar of Arizona becomes confused and angry during congressional testimony/Screenshot

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on June 15, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona had a lot to say about Ashli Babbitt, a Capitol rioter who was killed on January 6. Gosar, a far-right Trump supporter and GOP conspiracy theorist of the Marjorie Taylor Greene/Lauren Boebert variety, said that Babbitt was "executed" by police who were "lying in wait" for her. And two conservative Republicans who are calling Gosar out are Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

During the hearing, Gosar told FBI Director Christopher Wray, "It's disturbing. The Capitol police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her."

In response, Kinzinger — a Never Trump conservative — tweeted:

Cheney was equally critical of Gosar, tweeting:

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, on Twitter, noted that Babbitt's death has been investigated by D.C. Police, who concluded that the officer who shot her did not use excessive force.

Babbitt was among the many Trump supporters who went to Washington, D.C. on January 6 to oppose Congress' certification of now-President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the 2020 election. When a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, Babbitt was part of that group.