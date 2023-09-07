'Zero protection': Fani Willis destroys fake electors' main defense in new brief

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis on Thursday took on a major argument from purported "alternate electors" who were charged alongside Trump with subversion of the state's election in 2020.

One of the main defenses the false electors have put forth is that they were following precedent set by Democrats in Hawaii many years ago. But that case is markedly different, according to Willis.

"First, and this principle hardly seems necessary to explain, actions that did not result in prosecution 60 years ago—in a different jurisdiction with different election code and criminal statutes, presided over by different prosecuting agencies, and with differing substantive evidence of criminal intent—provides zero protection" for the "co-defendants who conspired to advance the 2020 fraudulent elector scheme in Georgia," the brief states.

"Second, the factual situations are so readily distinguishable as to make the comparison meaningless," the filing continues.

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, posted the brief online.

"Fani WILLIS takes on the persistent claims by false electors that they were following the precedent set by Democrats in Hawaii after the 1960 election," Cheney wrote Thursday. "Totally different scenarios, she says."

He then added:

"Those Dems also signed false certificates but were later affirmed to be the winners after a recount."

