Prosecutor says zipcuff insurgent meant to kidnap -- Texas judge allows him 'home confinement': report

Grapevine Texas Police Department mugshot.
One of the shocking scenes of the January 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol was insurgents in military kit who brought zip ties.
Despite a harrowing account by the federal prosecutor in one such case, a Texas judge allowed him to go home after being arraigned.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer argued why retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock, Jr. should be detained."He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,"
Weimer charged, as reported by the Associated Press.
But Texas Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton released Brock to home confinement.
Retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., seen here wearing a combat helmet in the Senate chamber
"The President asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much"