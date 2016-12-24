Keep ‘your fat mouth shut’: Trump-backing school principal under fire for attacking Texas cuffed-mom

Jacqueline Craig, Lana Sprayberry -- (Screenshot/Facebook)

A Dallas charter school principal, who proudly calls herself on of Donald Trump’s “deplorables,” is under fire for attacking a Fort Worth mom who was cuffed by local cop after reporting a white man had assaulted her son.

In a video that went viral this week, Jacqueline Craig and her daughter were seen being apprehended and hauled off to jail by a white Fort Worth cop after the officer spoke with the man accused of attacking her son. While the police officer’s actions have been widely criticized, Lana Sprayberry, principal of Inspired Vision Academy Elementary School in Dallas had a different take that has landed her in hot water.

According to The Root, Sprayberry took to her Facebook page to lambaste Craig, telling her she should have kept her “fat mouth shut.”

“Stop trying to act innocent,” Sprayberry wrote. “If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff! I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!!!”

Sprayberry has since deleted the post but not before it was screen-captured by attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the Craig family, and was forwarded to A+Charter Schools, Inc. which oversees Inspired Vision Academy.

A+Charter issued a response on their own Facebook page, saying: “We are aware of a Facebook comment made by one of our A+ Charter Schools, Inc. employees. While we are unable to comment on this personnel issue, we can share that we are taking this very seriously, and are further investigating the situation.”

According to the Root, Sprayberry’s Facebook page touts her support of President-elect Trump and she claims to be proud to be a member of his “basket of deplorables” — a reference to a comment made by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about some of Trump’s more extremist supporters.

