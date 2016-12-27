Quantcast

‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Tom Boggioni

27 Dec 2016 at 12:55 ET                   
Carrie Fisher (Wikimedia Commons)
Carrie Fisher (Wikimedia Commons)

Popular actress Carrie Fisher has passed away following a massive heart attack she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles, People is reporting. Fisher was 60 years old.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, burst to fame as Princess Leia in the popular ‘Star Wars’ films .

According to CNN, Fisher’s flight was on approach to Los Angeles when the 60-year-old actress became ill, with passengers reportedly rushing to her aid.

Upon arrival Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was placed in an ICU unit.

Along with her acting career, Fisher was also a well-regarded “script doctor,” novelist and mental health activist.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
