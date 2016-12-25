Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump communications director leaves to ‘spend time with family’ after staffer hints at sex scandal

Tom Boggioni

25 Dec 2016 at 09:23 ET                   
Trump communications director Jason Miller (Photo: Screen capture)
Trump communications director Jason Miller (Photo: Screen capture)

In a surprising Christmas Eve announcement, newly appointed White House communications director Jason Miller has stepped down from his position after a Trump transition member hinted on Twitter that a sex scandal may be brewing.

According to the New York Daily News, Miller announced that he is walking away only two days after being appointed, saying his wife is expecting their second child and, “It’s clear they need to be my top priority right now, and this is not the time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director.”

In a series of tweets, now hidden from view, Trump advocate and transition staffer A.J. Delgado cast a shadow over Miller’s announcement, writing, “Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!” before adding, “The 2016 version of John Edwards.” The Edwards mention no doubt referring to the ex-Democratic presidential nominee whose career was derailed by an affair and a child out of wedlock.

In a series of tweets captured by Mediaite, Delgado leveled more accusations at Miller, writing, “When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit… spooky,” hinting that Miller’s troubles may have begun earlier. Delgado added, “Jason Miller. Who needed to resign… yesterday.”

Delgado has since taken her Twitter account off-line.

This is not the first time Delgado, a Trump advocate and cable TV regular, has removed her Twitter account from view. Previously, she dropped it after insisting that Charleston shooter Dylann Roof didn’t appear to be white — leading to much Twitter ridicule.

Delgado tweets below via Mediaite:

Screen Shot 2016-12-25 at 6.17.08 AM

 

 

 

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Former House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich -- (Fox News screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Newt Gingrich: Trump will continue to tweet no matter whether it’s ‘brilliant or stupid’ – so get used to it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+