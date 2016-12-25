Trump communications director leaves to ‘spend time with family’ after staffer hints at sex scandal

Trump communications director Jason Miller (Photo: Screen capture)

In a surprising Christmas Eve announcement, newly appointed White House communications director Jason Miller has stepped down from his position after a Trump transition member hinted on Twitter that a sex scandal may be brewing.

According to the New York Daily News, Miller announced that he is walking away only two days after being appointed, saying his wife is expecting their second child and, “It’s clear they need to be my top priority right now, and this is not the time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director.”

In a series of tweets, now hidden from view, Trump advocate and transition staffer A.J. Delgado cast a shadow over Miller’s announcement, writing, “Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!” before adding, “The 2016 version of John Edwards.” The Edwards mention no doubt referring to the ex-Democratic presidential nominee whose career was derailed by an affair and a child out of wedlock.

In a series of tweets captured by Mediaite, Delgado leveled more accusations at Miller, writing, “When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit… spooky,” hinting that Miller’s troubles may have begun earlier. Delgado added, “Jason Miller. Who needed to resign… yesterday.”

Delgado has since taken her Twitter account off-line.

This is not the first time Delgado, a Trump advocate and cable TV regular, has removed her Twitter account from view. Previously, she dropped it after insisting that Charleston shooter Dylann Roof didn’t appear to be white — leading to much Twitter ridicule.

Delgado tweets below via Mediaite: