Olbermann: Everything Trump has done this past week proves he’s the ‘idiot marionette’ of Putin

Tom Boggioni

11 Jan 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Keith Olbermann appears on 'The View' on March 25, 2016. (ABC)
Keith Olbermann appears on 'The View' on March 25, 2016. (ABC)

Using the recent CNN report claiming Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials as a jumping off point, commentator Keith Olbermann took a stroll back through Trump’s tweets and comments over the past week to bolster the case that where there is smoke, there is fire.

“Any essential distinction between Donald Trump being an idiot marionette belonging to Putin, and Donald Trump acting like a Russian agent has been fully erased in one week,” Olbermann began. “And it has been erased by Donald Trump.

“Because. He. Cannot. Leave. It. Alone,” he bluntly stated.

“Because every move Donald Trump has made this year has been politically tone deaf,” Olbermann continued. “He could not make it look more like he is covering up something, something horrifying, if he hung a sign around his neck reading ‘cover-up.'”

With that, Olbermann documented Trump going out of his way to disparage the U.S. intelligence community while dismissing any connection to Russia.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Stephen King (Screenshot/YouTube)
