Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin trolls president-elect with ‘Make America Great Again’ hat — in Russian

Tom Boggioni

07 Jan 2017 at 10:35 ET                   
Alec Baldwin on Instagram
Alec Baldwin on Instagram

The one man who gets under Donald Trump’s skin more than any other person, is trolling the president-elect again by walking around New York City wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat — with the embroidered logo in Russian.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who has set the standard for all Trump impersonators to come with his dead-on version of the Trump on Saturday Night Live, was spotted on the street of New York City sporting the stand-out red hat, reports The Daily Mail.

The timing for Baldwin’s hat couldn’t be better, coming as the president-elect sat down with security officials on Friday who told him the Russians helped him win the election — an assertion Trump flatly denies because it would contribute to the belief that his win is suspect having lost by over 3 million in the popular vote.

Adding insult to injury, Baldwin also posed for a selfie in the hat and posted it to Instagram, the photo of which can be seen below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
