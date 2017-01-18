Watch: Jimmy Kimmel humiliates confused Americans who love the Affordable Care Act — but hate Obamacare

Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel humiliated people in his recent “man on the street” interviews. This time, the late-night host asked people to talk about Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act. He prefaced his video by saying that they’d done these before, several years ago, and people didn’t understand the difference.

“We decided to ask this question again to see if Americans had learned everything over the last three years,” Kimmel said. He quickly revealed that people still don’t know that the laws are the same thing.

One woman explained that she “doesn’t support Obama so I don’t support the Obama-things he’s got going on.”

“So, you don’t like anything Obama does and you prefer the Affordable Care Act?” the reporter asked the woman. She replied with an enthusiastic “absolutely.”

Supporters of Donald Trump weren’t the only people who didn’t know the difference. One man admitted he prefers “Obamacare” to the Affordable Care Act.

Another man was comfortable admitting he had no idea what the difference is so he said he supported the Affordable Care Act because his girlfriend was a Trump supporter.

When asked what the difference between the laws are, one man said, “one you pay and the other Obama pays for you.”

“I believe with Obamacare the premiums are too high, so I believe in the Affordable Care Act,” another man said.

“So, the Affordable Care Act is more affordable than Obamacare?” the reporter asked.

“Correct,” the man said. “Which is obvious because it’s in the name.”

Watch the full video below: