‘You’re a tyrant’: Singer Charlotte Church bluntly slaps down invitation to perform at Trump inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump’s team is still desperately trying to find musicians who are willing to perform at his inauguration — and they’re still failing spectacularly.

The latest artist to turn down an invitation to sing at the inauguration is Welsh singer Charlotte Church, a soprano who began her career in classical music before crossing over to pop music last decade.

Unlike most singers asked to perform at the inauguration, however, Church didn’t just politely turn down Trump’s request in private. Rather, she took to Twitter and called Trump a “tyrant” and rejected his proposition using several poo emojis.

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Trump has had an impossible time finding any A-list talent to sing at his inauguration, and has been turned down by artists including Elton John, tenor Andrea Bocelli, and Celine Dion. Additionally, some members of groups who are performing at the inauguration, such as the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, have loudly protested being asked to entertain Trump.

Alec Baldwin, whose impersonations of Trump on Saturday Night Live have frequently angered the president-elect, has offered to sing at the inauguration if he can do a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Singer Rebecca Ferguson, meanwhile, would only agree to sing at the inauguration if she were allowed to sing a powerful anti-lynching song called “Strange Fruit.”