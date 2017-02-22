Quantcast

For one shining moment Twitter believed Kellyanne Conway had been booted from TV

David Ferguson

22 Feb 2017 at 15:28 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, a White House source told CNN that senior adviser to Pres. Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway has been sidelined by the administration as a TV spokesperson. However, within hours, White House officials were denying the story, calling the report “completely false.”

The move came after a series of missteps, from coining the term “alternative facts” to hawking presidential daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion line on the air and saying that Pres. Trump has “full confidence” in then-national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn just hours before he was fired.

Twitter users — who helped make Conway’s phony terrorist attack canard the “Bowling Green massacre” a wildly successful meme — spent a blissful few hours believing that she was finally off the air for good.

The Washington Post noted that Conway has been off the air for a full week:

But after the White House issued its denials, Twitter users changed their tune.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
