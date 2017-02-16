‘He should do this with a therapist, not on TV’: Republican senator blasts Trump’s bonkers presser

Donald Trump (Fox News/screen grab)

Pres. Donald Trump’s wild and unhinged press conference on Thursday set tongues wagging across the Internet and, apparently, in the halls of Congress as well.

CNN’s John King said he received a message from a Republican senator who wrote, “He should do this with a therapist, not on live television.”

At what was ostensibly meant to be the announcement of Trump’s new nomination for Secretary of Labor on Thursday, the president launched into a series of long-winded tirades where he lambasted the press, U.S. intelligence agencies, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and anyone else he perceives as hostile to his agenda.

Until now, Trump’s relations to the Republican-dominated Congress have not suffered a great deal in spite of recent revelations about his campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence officials. Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made token signs of resistance against certain Trump initiatives, but many Republicans are vowing to hold the line and support the president.

Graham called on Wednesday for a select congressional committee to investigate links between Russian intelligence agencies and the Trump campaign, but House Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (CA) stated flatly that no such committee will be empaneled.

“There is not going to be one; I can tell you there is absolutely not going to be one, and I am not going to be lectured by people who are speaking out of both sides of their mouths,” Nunes told Politico on Wednesday.

“The Democrats can play their politics all they want; they’re welcome to do that, this is Washington,” he said. “But as far as I’m concerned, we will continue to investigate the Russian activity like we’ve done for many years.”

