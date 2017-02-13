Justice Department warned Trump administration Flynn could be blackmailed by Russians: report

Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Donald Trump last month, personally delivered a message to the president indicating National Security Advisor Michael Flynn misled administration officials about his conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States, the Washington Post reports.

In her message, Yates also told the new president she believed Flynn to be potentially vulnerable to blackmail by Russian operatives, current and former U.S. officials told the Washington Post. According to one of the officials, Yates’ concerns were shared by former CIA director John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James R. Clapper, who became concerned towards the end of the President Barack Obama’s administration, that “Flynn had put himself in a compromising position” with regards to Russia.

Flynn spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, offering consolation with regards to the pending sanctions against Russia by then-president Obama. Speaking on Monday. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed Russia could have audio recordings of Flynn speaking with Russian officials during the waning days of the Obama administration. This would indicate Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence, who relayed claims in mid-January that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russian officials.

White House aides on Monday gave conflicting reports over Flynn’s standing with the president. Kellyanne Conway insisted Flynn enjoys the “full confidence of the president.” In a brief statement about an hour later, Spicer instead Trump is still “evaluating the situation.”