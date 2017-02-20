Kayleigh McEnany: Trump fans know what he meant about Sweden because they watch Fox News, too

Kayleigh McEnany speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Kayleigh McEnany argued that President Donald Trump’s statements suggesting a terrorist attack in Sweden matter less than what his supporters believe he meant.

The president explained Sunday that he was referring to something he’d seen on Fox News, which aired a report the night before Trump’s rally that examined refugees and crime in Sweden, and McEnany explained that his supporters understood that.

“There is a case to be made that there is some sort of link between the refugee entry into Sweden and the rise in crime,” argued the CNN contributor, who worked as a Trump surrogate during the campaign. “Look, some people might dispute that and say it’s linked to changes in Swedish laws, but there has been an increase in violence.”

She then cited terrorist attacks in other countries, including Germany, that have been linked to refugees.

“He has a case to be made, and I understand the way he structured his sentence might have not made it clear to some — but it was clear to others,” McEnany said. “I was at the rally, actually, and the person next to me said, ‘Oh, he’s talking about something that happened last night on Fox News. So, to some people it was clear, to others, it was not.”

McEnany then referred to claims by filmmaker Ami Horowitz, whose work was featured in the Fox News report the president apparently cited, to claim that refugees were responsible for rapes and other violent crime in Sweden.

“There are incidences, and whether it’s happening on this mass scale or not, we should all be enraged because one incident is too many,” McEnany said.