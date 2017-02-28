Trump adviser suggests Democrats are threatening Jewish centers to make conservatives look bad

Anthony Scaramucci (Wikipedia)

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump suggested Democrats may be to blame for dozens of threats recently against Jewish community centers.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital hedge fund and a former employee at Goldman Sachs, sent out a pair of tweets questioning the possibility that Trump’s anti-Semitic supporters may be behind the threats, reported The Hill.

It's not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies https://t.co/uTBFGhI0Kh — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2017

Scarmucci, a top Trump fundraiser tapped as White House public liaison to government agencies and businesses, linked to a Breitbart News article Tuesday morning on a Project Veritas investigation of “trained provocateurs” at GOP rallies.

“It’s not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don’t forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies,” Scaramucci tweeted.

A reporter called him out for his baseless claim, and Scarmucci doubled down.

No, I'm saying until we know for sure it's highly irresponsible to jump to conclusions https://t.co/wynFuUCKyT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2017

“No, I’m saying until we know for sure it’s highly irresponsible to jump to conclusions,” Scarmucci tweeted.

Trump has been criticized for a perceived failure to strongly condemn the recent wave anti-Semitic attacks, and the White House also angered some civil rights groups by failing to mention Jews or anti-Semitism last month in a statement on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

The president commented last week on the threats after he was asked about them, saying “anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop.”