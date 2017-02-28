Quantcast

Trump adviser suggests Democrats are threatening Jewish centers to make conservatives look bad

Travis Gettys

28 Feb 2017 at 13:37 ET                   
Anthony Scaramucci (Wikipedia)

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump suggested Democrats may be to blame for dozens of threats recently against Jewish community centers.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital hedge fund and a former employee at Goldman Sachs, sent out a pair of tweets questioning the possibility that Trump’s anti-Semitic supporters may be behind the threats, reported The Hill.

Scarmucci, a top Trump fundraiser tapped as White House public liaison to government agencies and businesses, linked to a Breitbart News article Tuesday morning on a Project Veritas investigation of “trained provocateurs” at GOP rallies.

“It’s not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don’t forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies,” Scaramucci tweeted.

A reporter called him out for his baseless claim, and Scarmucci doubled down.

“No, I’m saying until we know for sure it’s highly irresponsible to jump to conclusions,” Scarmucci tweeted.

Trump has been criticized for a perceived failure to strongly condemn the recent wave anti-Semitic attacks, and the White House also angered some civil rights groups by failing to mention Jews or anti-Semitism last month in a statement on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

The president commented last week on the threats after he was asked about them, saying “anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop.”

