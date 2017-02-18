Trump cites non-existent terrorist attack ‘last night in Sweden’ to justify Muslim ban at Florida rally

Pres. Donald Trump at rally in Melbourne, FL (Screen capture)

At his rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, Pres. Donald Trump listed a terror attack that never happened as part of the rationale for his controversial anti-Muslim travel ban.

In defending his executive order banning Islamic refugees and travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Trump said, “When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!”

“They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never like they never thought possible,” he went on.

However, there was no terror attack in Sweden on Friday. Perhaps, as some Twitter users suggested, the attack in Sweden happened in the same parallel universe as Kellyanne Conway’s fictitious “Bowling Green massacre.”

We survivors of the Bowling Green Massacre stand in solidarity with the tragic victims of The Sweden Incident. Oh, the horror. The horror. — Comcha Terra (@ComchaTerra) February 19, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was recently busted for citing a fictitious terror attack in Atlanta. When called on it, Spicer said that he meant to say Orlando.

With relatives and friends of the victims of the real terrorist attacks on 9/11 protesting the Trump administration’s exploitation of the tragedy for political gain, perhaps members of the administration, including Trump himself, are feeling the pressure to create more “alternative facts.”

Watch the video, embedded below: