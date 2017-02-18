Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump cites non-existent terrorist attack ‘last night in Sweden’ to justify Muslim ban at Florida rally

David Ferguson

18 Feb 2017 at 20:13 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump at rally in Melbourne, FL (Screen capture)

At his rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, Pres. Donald Trump listed a terror attack that never happened as part of the rationale for his controversial anti-Muslim travel ban.

In defending his executive order banning Islamic refugees and travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Trump said, “When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!”

“They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never like they never thought possible,” he went on.

However, there was no terror attack in Sweden on Friday. Perhaps, as some Twitter users suggested, the attack in Sweden happened in the same parallel universe as Kellyanne Conway’s fictitious “Bowling Green massacre.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was recently busted for citing a fictitious terror attack in Atlanta. When called on it, Spicer said that he meant to say Orlando.

With relatives and friends of the victims of the real terrorist attacks on 9/11 protesting the Trump administration’s exploitation of the tragedy for political gain, perhaps members of the administration, including Trump himself, are feeling the pressure to create more “alternative facts.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
List of Mar-a-Lago members reveals 500 wealthy individuals who can dictate policy directly to Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+