‘You lied to us’: The internet hammers Trump for complaining about leaks in Flynn scandal

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump tweeted out a complaint about the whistleblowers who exposed his national security advisor’s apparent lies about Russia communications — and social media users hammered him.

Michael Flynn resigned late Monday from his role as national security advisor after just 24 days on a job with an average tenure of about 31 months, following news reports revealing he possibly broke the law by discussing foreign policy with the Russian ambassador and then lied to Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations.

Trump, like his senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, blamed Flynn’s resignation on the leakers — who he accused of breaking the law.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

But many other Twitter users noticed the president had changed his tune on leaks now that he’s been elected.

Trump hates leaks so much that he mentioned Wikileaks 164 times in the last month of the election. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You praised wikileaks and asked Russia to hack the DNC. — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) February 14, 2017

Like many Trump tweets — notice the timing.

Fox News headline at 9:15 a.m. Trump tweet at 9:28 a.m. pic.twitter.com/EwZ6Rekdif — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) February 14, 2017

Some social media users pointed out that Trump had conducted a national security briefing by phone while dining with a foreign head of state and partygoers at his private Mar-A-Lago club over the weekend.

@realDonaldTrump YOU DEALT WITH NORTH KOREA IN PLAIN SIGHT OF ALL THE OTHER RICH KIDS AT MAR A LOOGEY YOU CHODE — Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) February 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump You complain about leaks when you basically Facebook-lived a national security meeting in Mar-a-Lago? — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 14, 2017

Are these the leaks you're referring to, @realDonaldTrump? This wasn't in Washington. pic.twitter.com/A9Z94tWnqc — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 14, 2017

Others simply mocked or scorned the president.

@realDonaldTrump With #Flynn resigning, maybe you should start using some of that "extreme vetting" on your own appointees — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) February 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh, sweetie. There are so many leaks coming out of your White House, it's starting to look like a Russian hotel bed. — Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) February 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your administration got caught breaking the law then lying about it. Flynn didn’t lie to Pence. You lied to us. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump First it was Paul Manafort, then Russia's hacking of the DNC and now Flynn. Everything Russia revolves around you Donnie. — Oʟᴅ Mᴀᴊᴏʀ (@RejectTrump) February 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump no the story is why we're you covering for Flynn? — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump No, the real story here is why you knew about Flynn's ties to the Kremlin and you fully embraced him anyway. — Kristin Novotny (@littlemamajama) February 14, 2017