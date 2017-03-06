Quantcast

Bernie Sanders blisters Trump: All the president does is ‘lie, lie lie’

Tom Boggioni

06 Mar 2017 at 11:58 ET                   
Bernie Sanders speaks to C-SPAN (screen grab)

Senator Bernie Sanders hammered President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday afternoon, telling him to knock off the lying because he is hurting America’s “standing in the world.”

Linking to Trump’s Saturday tweet where the president wrote, “How low has President Obama gone to tapp (sic) my phones during the very sacred election process,” Sanders fired back.

“President Trump cannot continue to lie, lie, lie. It diminishes the office of the president and our standing in the world,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders has taken a more active role in criticizing Trump, last week laughing at him for stating “nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated.”

You can see the tweets below:

