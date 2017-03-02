Jake Tapper slams the White House for being the ones propagating ‘fake news’ not the media

Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

Moments after Attorney General Jeff Sessions walked away from the podium where he announced he would be recusing himself from investigations on Russia, CNN’s Jake Tapper accused the White House of propagating “fake news.”

“President [Donald] Trump has declared several times that Russia is fake news,” Tapper said. “Anything having to do with Russia is fake news.”

According to Tapper, however, this is one of the oldest stories in Washington, saying it’s never the lie it’s always the cover-up that gets leaders in trouble.

Tapper addressed the many ties to Russia that are stacking up in Trump’s White House. Sessions joins a list along with Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Carter Page and Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump’s National Security Advisor.

“And he’s right in the sense that when it comes to Michael Flynn and now Attorney General Sessions,” Tapper explained. “They have been saying things that were fake news, at least according to their critics. They have been saying things that were not true.”

He went on to say that Flynn wasn’t honest with Vice President Pence, “and now many members of the senate judiciary committee think that Senator Sessions — now Attorney General Sessions — was not honest with them. That’s fake news.”

You can watch the full clip of the discussion below: