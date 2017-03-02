Sean Spicer: Anyone asking for Sessions to recuse himself from Russia case should be ‘ashamed’

White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has come out swinging against anyone — including members of the Republican Party — who believes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions needs to recuse himself from investigations into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials.

In an excerpt released from a Fox News interview that will be aired in full on Friday, Spicer lashed out at people who are calling for Sessions to either resign or recuse himself.

“There’s nothing to recuse himself [from],” said Spicer. “He was 100% straight with the committee, and I think people who are choosing to play partisan politics with this should be ashamed of themselves.”

Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing at his Senate confirmation hearing that he twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Several Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — have called on Sessions to resign. In addition, several Republicans — including Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and Raul Labrador (R-ID) — said Sessions should recuse himself from any investigations into ties between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

