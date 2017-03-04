Trump blasted top aides over Sessions recusal mess in Friday White House meltdown: report

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to a question as he appears at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday afternoon President Donald Trump unloaded on several of his closest aides over the White House’s messy handling of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal of himself from investigations into the Trump administration and possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to Politico, Trump called in chief of staff Reince Priebus, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, chief strategist Steve Bannon, communications director Mike Dubke and press secretary Sean Spicer to rant about how Sessions’ recusal was handled after the president had previously said he saw no reason for the attorney general to step aside.

Before heading off to his Mar-a-Lago resort for his fourth weekend getaway, Trump sat with down with his inner circle where he reportedly blew up when the subject of Sessions’ stepping-aside was broached.

Sources said an exasperated Trump told the assembled insiders he didn’t think Sessions should have withdrawn and that the announcement was not controlled properly by the White House communications team.

The report also notes that Trump singled out White House counsel Don McGahn for specific criticism.

“There were fireworks,” said one source.

Trump’s fractious White House team has been plagued by leaks and its inept handling of multiple burgeoning scandals. On Saturday morning, Trump let fly with a torrent of angry tweets accusing Pres. Barack Obama of wiretapping the phones at Trump Tower, in what some people see as evidence that Trump is emotionally unstable and not up for the job of chief executive.