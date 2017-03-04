Quantcast

‘You’re in deep sh*t’: Lawmaker alerts Trump if phones were ‘tapped’ a judge found ‘probable cause of crime’

Tom Boggioni

04 Mar 2017 at 11:34 ET                   
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA (Facebook.com)

A California Congressman took to Twitter on Saturday morning to warn President Donald Trump that — if he is correct that his Trump Tower phones were tapped — he is “in deep sh*t.”

Early Saturday morning, Trump set the political world ablaze by accusing former President Barack Obama of having his phones tapped prior to the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted  before adding, “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

It has been speculated that Trump’s wild accusations followed the president being alerted to aBreitbart article accusing Obama of orchestrating a “silent coup” against the administration. The article asserts that the Justice Department made two Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) requests in 2016 requesting Trump communications and data on a computer server in Trump Tower be monitored for connections to Russian banks or contacts.

Although Trump provided no information that he may have been monitored, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that the president may want to lawyer up.

“Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit,” Lieu wrote. After providing a link to a Washington Post article on Trump’s tweets and the fallout, Lieu took it a step further.

“Either is paranoid like Nixon, or judge found probable cause of crime for . Either way our President is in trouble,” he wrote.

You can see the tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
