‘You’re in deep sh*t’: Lawmaker alerts Trump if phones were ‘tapped’ a judge found ‘probable cause of crime’

A California Congressman took to Twitter on Saturday morning to warn President Donald Trump that — if he is correct that his Trump Tower phones were tapped — he is “in deep sh*t.”

Early Saturday morning, Trump set the political world ablaze by accusing former President Barack Obama of having his phones tapped prior to the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted before adding, “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

It has been speculated that Trump’s wild accusations followed the president being alerted to aBreitbart article accusing Obama of orchestrating a “silent coup” against the administration. The article asserts that the Justice Department made two Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) requests in 2016 requesting Trump communications and data on a computer server in Trump Tower be monitored for connections to Russian banks or contacts.

Although Trump provided no information that he may have been monitored, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that the president may want to lawyer up.

“Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit,” Lieu wrote. After providing a link to a Washington Post article on Trump’s tweets and the fallout, Lieu took it a step further.

“Either @ realDonaldTrump is paranoid like Nixon, or judge found probable cause of crime for # wiretap. Either way our President is in trouble,” he wrote.

Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit. https://t.co/i7dUMtHXmo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

If wiretap was on Trump Tower, that means fed judge found probable cause phone lines used by agents of foreign power https://t.co/1f1366A3jI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017